Lendlease Group (OTCMKTS:LLESY) Increases Dividend to $0.03 Per Share

Lendlease Group (OTCMKTS:LLESY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, February 20th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.0319 per share on Monday, March 25th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This is a boost from Lendlease Group’s previous dividend of $0.03.
Lendlease Group Stock Performance
OTCMKTS LLESY opened at $4.68 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.61. Lendlease Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.80 and a fifty-two week high of $6.10.
Lendlease Group Company Profile
