Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG lowered its position in Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW – Free Report) by 38.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 228,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 142,936 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.25% of Light & Wonder worth $16,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Light & Wonder in the third quarter valued at $565,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Light & Wonder by 95.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 168,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,021,000 after acquiring an additional 82,460 shares during the last quarter. 1060 Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Light & Wonder during the second quarter valued at $6,059,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Light & Wonder by 33.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 483,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,258,000 after acquiring an additional 120,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Light & Wonder during the third quarter valued at $468,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.98% of the company’s stock.

LNW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on Light & Wonder in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Light & Wonder from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Light & Wonder from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Light & Wonder in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Light & Wonder from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Light & Wonder has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.82.

Light & Wonder stock opened at $88.14 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $82.97 and its 200-day moving average is $79.47. The company has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.29 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.48. Light & Wonder, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.77 and a 12 month high of $90.57.

Light & Wonder, Inc operates as a cross-platform games company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Gaming, SciPlay, and iGaming segments. The Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to core and non-core system solutions, and other applications and tools.

