Lloyds Banking Group (LYG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Posted by on Feb 21st, 2024

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) will release its 12/31/2023 earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 22nd. Analysts expect Lloyds Banking Group to post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter.

Shares of NYSE LYG opened at $2.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.24 and a 200 day moving average of $2.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.30. Lloyds Banking Group has a 12-month low of $1.88 and a 12-month high of $2.56.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYG. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 87,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 4,744 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 81,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 5,124 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 826,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after buying an additional 5,668 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 631,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after buying an additional 6,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspen Grove Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Aspen Grove Capital LLC now owns 78,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 6,920 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

LYG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.29.

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions, and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

