Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Sells 1,348,795 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P cut its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,712,082 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 1,348,795 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises about 5.8% of Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned about 0.31% of NVIDIA worth $3,354,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Peoples Financial Services CORP. bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 64.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.18, for a total value of $4,831,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 989,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,266,542.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.99, for a total value of $105,727.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,058,733.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.18, for a total value of $4,831,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 989,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $478,266,542.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 155,216 shares of company stock valued at $79,810,950. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $694.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.59. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $204.21 and a fifty-two week high of $746.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 trillion, a P/E ratio of 91.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $581.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $498.79.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.19 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 72.28% and a net margin of 42.10%. The company’s revenue was up 205.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on NVIDIA from $620.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Bank of America raised their target price on NVIDIA from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Truist Financial raised their price target on NVIDIA from $668.00 to $674.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Wedbush raised their price target on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on NVIDIA from $625.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $701.93.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

