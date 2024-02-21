Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.26

Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.26 per share by the building manufacturing company on Friday, March 8th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This is a boost from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24.

Louisiana-Pacific has increased its dividend payment by an average of 18.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 6 years. Louisiana-Pacific has a payout ratio of 20.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Louisiana-Pacific to earn $4.51 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.1%.

Shares of LPX stock opened at $68.35 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.90 and a beta of 1.83. Louisiana-Pacific has a twelve month low of $49.47 and a twelve month high of $79.56.

Louisiana-Pacific ( NYSE:LPX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The building manufacturing company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $658.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $618.60 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 15.65%. The company’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Louisiana-Pacific will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 3,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $221,971.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,495 shares in the company, valued at $1,909,165. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 3,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $221,971.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,909,165. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael W. Blosser sold 4,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $272,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,340,486. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 6.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,323,863 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $180,187,000 after purchasing an additional 196,459 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 2.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,441,912 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $151,692,000 after purchasing an additional 50,575 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 83.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,563,117 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $110,717,000 after acquiring an additional 712,671 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 1.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,016,035 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $63,115,000 after acquiring an additional 18,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 2.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,014,077 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $54,973,000 after acquiring an additional 21,996 shares in the last quarter. 91.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.71.

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through: Siding, Oriented Strand Board, and South America. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

