Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Holdings Reduced by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 15.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,805 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 2,259 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $4,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LULU. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 1,462.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,093,563 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $413,914,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023,578 shares during the period. abrdn plc boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 284.9% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 669,154 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $253,275,000 after buying an additional 495,285 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 42.6% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,554,744 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $588,471,000 after buying an additional 464,536 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 953,929.8% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 448,394 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $169,717,000 after buying an additional 448,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 3,139.4% in the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 436,509 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $165,219,000 after buying an additional 423,034 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Down 1.1 %

Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $444.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.10 billion, a PE ratio of 56.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.33. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a twelve month low of $286.58 and a twelve month high of $516.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $482.05 and a 200-day moving average of $430.12.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The apparel retailer reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.25. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 44.81%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 12.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 7th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 1.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 15,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $494.64, for a total transaction of $7,617,456.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,902 shares in the company, valued at $4,897,925.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Lululemon Athletica news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.50, for a total transaction of $12,437,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,712,017.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 15,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $494.64, for a total transaction of $7,617,456.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,902 shares in the company, valued at $4,897,925.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,658 shares of company stock worth $21,183,956. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LULU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $555.00 to $561.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $493.87.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

