Manhattan Co. Limited (ASX:MHC) Insider Kell Nielsen Purchases 4,000,000 Shares

Manhattan Co. Limited (ASX:MHC – Get Free Report) insider Kell Nielsen acquired 4,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.00 ($0.00) per share, with a total value of A$12,000.00 ($7,843.14).

Manhattan Stock Performance

Manhattan Company Profile

Manhattan Corporation Limited engages in the evaluation, exploration, and development of mineral projects in Australia. The company explores for uranium, lithium, and gold. Its flagship project includes 100% owned Tibooburra Gold project comprising 15 granted exploration licenses covering an area of approximately 2,200 square kilometers located in the Koonenberry Gold District, New South Wales.

