Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (TSE:MFI) Senior Officer Patrick Lutfy Sells 2,661 Shares of Stock

Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (TSE:MFI – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Patrick Lutfy sold 2,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$25.26, for a total transaction of C$67,216.86.

Maple Leaf Foods Stock Performance

Shares of MFI stock opened at C$25.69 on Wednesday. Maple Leaf Foods Inc. has a 12 month low of C$22.73 and a 12 month high of C$31.63. The stock has a market cap of C$3.15 billion, a PE ratio of -19.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$25.74 and its 200-day moving average price is C$26.40.

Maple Leaf Foods Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. Maple Leaf Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -65.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MFI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$33.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$36.00 to C$32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$39.00 to C$35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$33.86.

About Maple Leaf Foods

Maple Leaf Foods Inc produces food products in the United States, Canada, Japan, China, and internationally. The company produces various food products, including prepared meats, ready-to-cook and ready-to-serve meals, fresh pork and poultry, and plant protein products; bacon, hams, wieners, and meat snacks; a variety of delicatessen products; and processed chicken products, such as fully cooked chicken breasts and wings, processed turkey products, specialty sausages, cooked meats, sliced meats, cooked sausage products, lunch kits, and canned meats.

Featured Stories

