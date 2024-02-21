Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (TSE:MFI) Senior Officer Patrick Lutfy Sells 2,661 Shares of Stock

Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (TSE:MFI – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Patrick Lutfy sold 2,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$25.26, for a total transaction of C$67,216.86.
Maple Leaf Foods Stock Performance
Shares of MFI stock opened at C$25.69 on Wednesday. Maple Leaf Foods Inc. has a 12 month low of C$22.73 and a 12 month high of C$31.63. The stock has a market cap of C$3.15 billion, a PE ratio of -19.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$25.74 and its 200-day moving average price is C$26.40.
Maple Leaf Foods Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. Maple Leaf Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -65.12%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MFI
About Maple Leaf Foods
Maple Leaf Foods Inc produces food products in the United States, Canada, Japan, China, and internationally. The company produces various food products, including prepared meats, ready-to-cook and ready-to-serve meals, fresh pork and poultry, and plant protein products; bacon, hams, wieners, and meat snacks; a variety of delicatessen products; and processed chicken products, such as fully cooked chicken breasts and wings, processed turkey products, specialty sausages, cooked meats, sliced meats, cooked sausage products, lunch kits, and canned meats.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Maple Leaf Foods
- What are earnings reports?
- Walmart’s uptrend is intact; buy it when it dips
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- 3 E-VTOL stocks: Which ones can fly higher in 2024?
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- Booking stock is the discounted growth story in travel stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Maple Leaf Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maple Leaf Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.