Marathon Digital (MARA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 28th. Analysts expect Marathon Digital to post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Marathon Digital Trading Down 9.0 %

Shares of MARA opened at $24.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.25 and a beta of 5.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 11.33 and a current ratio of 11.33. Marathon Digital has a fifty-two week low of $5.13 and a fifty-two week high of $31.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.60.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MARA. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,473,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $551,395,000 after buying an additional 4,950,392 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Marathon Digital by 208.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,999,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,496,000 after purchasing an additional 4,731,807 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Marathon Digital by 297.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,636,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224,300 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Marathon Digital during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,033,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Marathon Digital by 1,487.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,055,242 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,789,000 after purchasing an additional 988,766 shares during the last quarter. 39.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MARA. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Marathon Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $8.30 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Marathon Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Marathon Digital from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.76.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Patent Group, Inc and changed its name to Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc in February 2021.

