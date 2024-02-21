Maven Income & Growth VCT 4 (LON:MAV4) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.75

Maven Income & Growth VCT 4 (LON:MAV4 – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, February 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 18th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.75 ($0.02) per share on Friday, May 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Maven Income & Growth VCT 4 Price Performance

MAV4 stock opened at GBX 57 ($0.72) on Wednesday. Maven Income & Growth VCT 4 has a 1 year low of GBX 57 ($0.72) and a 1 year high of GBX 66 ($0.83). The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 59.32 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 60.17. The company has a market cap of £77.82 million, a P/E ratio of -3,100.00 and a beta of 0.15.

Get Maven Income & Growth VCT 4 alerts:

Insider Transactions at Maven Income & Growth VCT 4

In other news, insider Fraser Gray purchased 8,103 shares of Maven Income & Growth VCT 4 stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 62 ($0.78) per share, with a total value of £5,023.86 ($6,325.69). Corporate insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

About Maven Income & Growth VCT 4

Maven Income and Growth VCT 4 PLC is a venture capital trust fund specializes in mature and later stage. It seeks to invest in mature small and medium sized companies operating in a range of sectors and AIM/ISDX quoted companies. The fund invests in the United Kingdom. It does not invest more than £1 million ($1.2 million) in its companies within one year.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Maven Income & Growth VCT 4 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maven Income & Growth VCT 4 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.