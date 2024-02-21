Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) Given New $5.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a sell rating and a $2.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho lowered their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Medical Properties Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the company from $12.00 to $4.50 in a report on Friday, November 10th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a sector weight rating on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.62.

Shares of NYSE MPW opened at $3.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 3.52. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.14. Medical Properties Trust has a 52 week low of $2.92 and a 52 week high of $13.01.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 87.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 94.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 1,247.4% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 4,266 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the first quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the third quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.

