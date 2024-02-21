MercadoLibre (MELI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 22nd. Analysts expect MercadoLibre to post earnings of $6.66 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

MercadoLibre Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MELI opened at $1,740.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.27. MercadoLibre has a 1 year low of $1,063.02 and a 1 year high of $1,800.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.05, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,664.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,463.55.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MercadoLibre

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MELI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in MercadoLibre by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 474,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,841,000 after buying an additional 111,751 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter worth $77,909,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 507.1% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 105,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,310,000 after purchasing an additional 88,396 shares in the last quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 72.0% in the fourth quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LLC now owns 172,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,553,000 after purchasing an additional 72,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 309,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,269,000 after purchasing an additional 67,306 shares in the last quarter. 80.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America upgraded MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,000.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com upgraded MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,550.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Susquehanna upped their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,625.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MercadoLibre presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,752.50.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

