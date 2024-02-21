Mercedes-Benz Group (OTCMKTS:MBGYY) Shares Down 0.1%

Mercedes-Benz Group AG (OTCMKTS:MBGYY – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$17.93 and last traded at C$18.02. 228,476 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 2% from the average session volume of 224,740 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$18.04.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Mercedes-Benz Group in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut Mercedes-Benz Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th.
Mercedes-Benz Group AG operates as an automotive company in Germany and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and sells premium and luxury cars and vans under the Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Benz, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands, as well as related spare parts and accessories. It also provides financing, leasing, car subscription and rental, fleet management, insurance brokerage, and mobility services, as well as digital services for charging and payment.
