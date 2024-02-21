Mercedes-Benz Group (OTCMKTS:MBGYY) Shares Down 0.1%

Mercedes-Benz Group AG (OTCMKTS:MBGYY – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$17.93 and last traded at C$18.02. 228,476 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 2% from the average session volume of 224,740 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$18.04.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Mercedes-Benz Group in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut Mercedes-Benz Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th.

Get Mercedes-Benz Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Mercedes-Benz Group

Mercedes-Benz Group Trading Down 0.1 %

About Mercedes-Benz Group

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$17.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$17.03.

(Get Free Report)

Mercedes-Benz Group AG operates as an automotive company in Germany and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and sells premium and luxury cars and vans under the Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Benz, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands, as well as related spare parts and accessories. It also provides financing, leasing, car subscription and rental, fleet management, insurance brokerage, and mobility services, as well as digital services for charging and payment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mercedes-Benz Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercedes-Benz Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.