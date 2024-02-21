Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) COO Charles Roger Iv Wells Sells 1,696 Shares

Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Free Report) COO Charles Roger Iv Wells sold 1,696 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.57, for a total value of $50,150.72. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 105,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,117,476.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Mercury Systems Stock Performance

Mercury Systems stock opened at $28.75 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.64 and its 200-day moving average is $35.19. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.30 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 4.36 and a quick ratio of 2.79. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.31 and a 12 month high of $54.12.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Mercury Systems from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial downgraded Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Mercury Systems in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Mercury Systems from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.88.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mercury Systems

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MRCY. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 6,749,562 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $250,341,000 after buying an additional 1,376,905 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,793,631 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $200,402,000 after buying an additional 15,536 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,669,352 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $207,328,000 after buying an additional 53,387 shares during the period. JANA Partners Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $174,518,000. Finally, Jana Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 120.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jana Partners LLC now owns 4,394,641 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $152,011,000 after buying an additional 2,401,242 shares during the period. 95.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mercury Systems Company Profile

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

