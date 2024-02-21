Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) CAO Alison Sasser Sells 231 Shares

Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Get Free Report) CAO Alison Sasser sold 231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.99, for a total transaction of $35,340.69. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $284,408.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Alison Sasser also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 20th, Alison Sasser sold 115 shares of Meritage Homes stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.18, for a total transaction of $17,040.70.

On Tuesday, February 13th, Alison Sasser sold 355 shares of Meritage Homes stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.61, for a total transaction of $54,176.55.

Meritage Homes Price Performance

Meritage Homes stock opened at $150.67 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.78. Meritage Homes Co. has a one year low of $103.61 and a one year high of $179.68.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Meritage Homes in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com lowered Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Meritage Homes from $151.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MTH. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 91.6% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 205 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Meritage Homes by 157.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in Meritage Homes during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Meritage Homes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 99.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meritage Homes Company Profile

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers in Texas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, and Tennessee.

