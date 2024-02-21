M&F Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MFBP) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.05 Per Share

M&F Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MFBP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This is an increase from M&F Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

M&F Bancorp Trading Up 0.8 %

OTCMKTS:MFBP opened at $12.00 on Wednesday. M&F Bancorp has a 12 month low of $11.35 and a 12 month high of $30.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.25 and its 200 day moving average is $15.18.

Get M&F Bancorp alerts:

M&F Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

M&F Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Mechanics and Farmers Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services in North Carolina. It offers deposit products, including demand deposits; checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Receive News & Ratings for M&F Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&F Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.