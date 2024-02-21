Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Holdings Cut by Gables Capital Management Inc.

Gables Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,343 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 230 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises about 2.5% of Gables Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Gables Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 8.3% during the third quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC now owns 9,672 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,054,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 6.7% during the third quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 32,206 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $10,169,000 after buying an additional 2,032 shares during the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 183.1% during the third quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 14,833 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,683,000 after buying an additional 9,594 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.8% during the third quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 20,736 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,547,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 5.5% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,053 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,490,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Insider Activity at Microsoft

In related news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 24,681 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.00, for a total value of $9,107,289.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 183,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,807,809. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Microsoft news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 3,303 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.12, for a total transaction of $1,341,414.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 570,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,823,855.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 24,681 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.00, for a total transaction of $9,107,289.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 183,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,807,809. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 72,984 shares of company stock valued at $28,978,803. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Price Performance

Microsoft stock opened at $402.79 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $390.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $358.01. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $245.61 and a 1 year high of $420.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The software giant reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.17. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.27% and a return on equity of 38.40%. The firm had revenue of $62.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 11.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MSFT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $455.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $370.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. China Renaissance initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $466.00 price objective for the company. HSBC raised shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $347.00 to $413.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $411.06.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Microsoft

Microsoft Profile

(Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.