Midwest Professional Planners LTD. Cuts Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Midwest Professional Planners LTD. lowered its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 18.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,863 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 3,486 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for 3.1% of Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $6,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 7.2% during the third quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 89,053 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $38,737,000 after purchasing an additional 5,998 shares in the last quarter. W Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter worth approximately $254,000. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the third quarter worth approximately $282,000. River Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 3.8% during the third quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 5,478 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truepoint Inc. lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 259.9% during the third quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 5,783 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,516,000 after purchasing an additional 4,176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $694.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $581.48 and a 200-day moving average of $498.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 trillion, a PE ratio of 91.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.69. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $204.21 and a 52-week high of $746.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.19 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 42.10% and a return on equity of 72.28%. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 205.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 11.12 EPS for the current year.

In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 218 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.99, for a total value of $105,727.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,058,733.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.18, for a total transaction of $4,831,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 989,831 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $478,266,542.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 155,216 shares of company stock worth $79,810,950 in the last quarter. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NVDA. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $675.00 to $840.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $625.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $675.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $625.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $701.93.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

