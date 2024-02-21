MIND C.T.I. (NASDAQ:MNDO) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.94

MIND C.T.I. Ltd (NASDAQ:MNDO – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.94 and traded as high as $2.14. MIND C.T.I. shares last traded at $2.13, with a volume of 9,542 shares trading hands.

MIND C.T.I. Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $42.86 million, a P/E ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.94.

Get MIND C.T.I. alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MIND C.T.I.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MNDO. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of MIND C.T.I. by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 51,610 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 10,937 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in MIND C.T.I. during the fourth quarter valued at about $100,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in MIND C.T.I. by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 59,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Glenorchy Capital Ltd bought a new position in MIND C.T.I. during the fourth quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in MIND C.T.I. by 216.5% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 27,219 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 18,619 shares during the period. 9.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MIND C.T.I. Company Profile

MIND C.T.I. Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in design, development, marketing, supports, implements, and operation of billing and customer care systems in the Americas, Europe, Israel, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. It operates in two segments, Billing and Related Services and Messaging.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MIND C.T.I. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MIND C.T.I. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.