Mirabella Financial Services LLP Acquires New Position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,319 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Masco by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,646 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Masco by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Masco by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 9,240 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Masco by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,369 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its stake in shares of Masco by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 11,947 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. 91.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on MAS. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Masco from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Masco in a research report on Friday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Masco from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Masco from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jai Shah sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.38, for a total transaction of $1,559,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,165,147.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jai Shah sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.38, for a total transaction of $1,559,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,165,147.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 27,043 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.48, for a total transaction of $1,689,646.64. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 70,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,385,971.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Masco Price Performance

Masco stock opened at $73.98 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.05. Masco Co. has a 52-week low of $46.69 and a 52-week high of $76.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.25.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. Masco had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 3,111.50%. Masco’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Masco Co. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Masco Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. This is a positive change from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.43%.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Featured Stories

