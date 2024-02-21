Mirabella Financial Services LLP Buys New Position in Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 51,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 11.4% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 5,275 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Ginkgo Bioworks by 56.8% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 5,445 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Ginkgo Bioworks by 16.1% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 47,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in Ginkgo Bioworks by 42.8% in the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 22,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Ginkgo Bioworks by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 159,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 6,959 shares during the last quarter. 56.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ginkgo Bioworks Stock Down 6.8 %

NYSE DNA opened at $1.37 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 1.29. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.12 and a 52 week high of $2.55.

In related news, major shareholder Barry Canton sold 37,650 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.42, for a total transaction of $53,463.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,525,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,785,704.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Ginkgo Bioworks news, insider Jason R. Kelly sold 100,000 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.41, for a total value of $141,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,894,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,901,498.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Barry Canton sold 37,650 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.42, for a total value of $53,463.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,525,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,785,704.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 768,420 shares of company stock valued at $1,120,002. 15.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. BTIG Research cut Ginkgo Bioworks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Raymond James downgraded Ginkgo Bioworks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $3.50 to $2.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Ginkgo Bioworks from $1.25 to $1.10 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd.

Ginkgo Bioworks Company Profile

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.

