Mirabella Financial Services LLP Buys New Position in Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 51,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 11.4% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 5,275 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Ginkgo Bioworks by 56.8% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 5,445 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Ginkgo Bioworks by 16.1% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 47,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in Ginkgo Bioworks by 42.8% in the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 22,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Ginkgo Bioworks by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 159,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 6,959 shares during the last quarter. 56.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Ginkgo Bioworks Stock Down 6.8 %
NYSE DNA opened at $1.37 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 1.29. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.12 and a 52 week high of $2.55.
Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. BTIG Research cut Ginkgo Bioworks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Raymond James downgraded Ginkgo Bioworks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $3.50 to $2.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Ginkgo Bioworks from $1.25 to $1.10 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd.
Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.
