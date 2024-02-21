Mirabella Financial Services LLP Buys New Position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,649 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 3.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,922,045 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $226,577,000 after purchasing an additional 120,838 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Incyte in the third quarter valued at $319,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Incyte by 38.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,556,751 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $89,934,000 after acquiring an additional 430,121 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Incyte by 113.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,541 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after acquiring an additional 20,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Incyte by 640.2% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 85,495 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,969,000 after acquiring an additional 73,944 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Incyte alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INCY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Incyte from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Incyte from $74.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Incyte from $82.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Incyte from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Incyte in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Incyte has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.86.

Incyte Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of Incyte stock opened at $58.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $61.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.56. Incyte Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.27 and a fifty-two week high of $79.58. The company has a quick ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Incyte had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Incyte Co. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Incyte

In other news, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $42,705.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,412 shares in the company, valued at $2,821,780. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Profile

(Free Report)

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), for the treatment of adults with intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab), for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.