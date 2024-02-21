Mirabella Financial Services LLP Buys Shares of 1,308 First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,308 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.
Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in First Solar by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 50,354 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $8,137,000 after buying an additional 10,940 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Solar by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 21,343 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,057,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Sora Investors LLC bought a new stake in First Solar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,455,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in First Solar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,585,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of First Solar by 238.0% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 66,154 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $10,690,000 after acquiring an additional 46,583 shares in the last quarter. 82.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NASDAQ:FSLR opened at $153.25 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $157.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.27. First Solar, Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.21 and a 12-month high of $232.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.67 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.
In other news, insider Georges Antoun sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.02, for a total transaction of $422,448.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,041 shares in the company, valued at $7,400,056.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.
First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.
