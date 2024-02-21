Mirabella Financial Services LLP Buys Shares of 1,308 First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,308 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in First Solar by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 50,354 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $8,137,000 after buying an additional 10,940 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Solar by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 21,343 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,057,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Sora Investors LLC bought a new stake in First Solar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,455,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in First Solar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,585,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of First Solar by 238.0% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 66,154 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $10,690,000 after acquiring an additional 46,583 shares in the last quarter. 82.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First Solar alerts:

First Solar Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FSLR opened at $153.25 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $157.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.27. First Solar, Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.21 and a 12-month high of $232.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.67 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on FSLR. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on First Solar in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $211.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on First Solar from $226.00 to $216.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded First Solar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $214.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded First Solar from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on First Solar from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.56.

Get Our Latest Report on FSLR

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Georges Antoun sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.02, for a total transaction of $422,448.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,041 shares in the company, valued at $7,400,056.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

First Solar Profile

(Free Report)

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.