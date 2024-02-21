Mirabella Financial Services LLP Decreases Stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP lessened its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 28.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 762 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Dollar Tree by 2.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,554,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,908,000 after purchasing an additional 94,775 shares during the last quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. increased its stake in Dollar Tree by 69.2% during the third quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 93,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,916,000 after acquiring an additional 38,110 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Dollar Tree by 71.2% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 26,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,863,000 after acquiring an additional 11,188 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Dollar Tree by 33.9% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 94,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,064,000 after acquiring an additional 23,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Dollar Tree by 16.1% during the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 42,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,481,000 after acquiring an additional 5,834 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Dollar Tree from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Dollar Tree from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $122.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded Dollar Tree from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.44.

In related news, Director Ridge Lp Mantle purchased 738,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $134.37 per share, with a total value of $99,280,886.94. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 12,104,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,626,480,724.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $146.29 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $136.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.01. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.77 and a 52 week high of $161.10. The company has a market cap of $31.87 billion, a PE ratio of 27.76, a P/E/G ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 0.90.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.04). Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 3.92%. The firm had revenue of $7.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6 EPS for the current year.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

