Mirabella Financial Services LLP Has $168,000 Position in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP grew its stake in shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Free Report) by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,512 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,129 shares during the quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in M. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Macy’s by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 544,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,322,000 after acquiring an additional 73,924 shares during the period. Cartenna Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Macy’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,025,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Macy’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $355,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Macy’s by 140.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,526,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473,923 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP boosted its stake in Macy’s by 54.2% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 361,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,201,000 after purchasing an additional 127,253 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

In other Macy’s news, CFO Adrian V. Mitchell sold 57,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.63, for a total value of $837,040.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 78,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,146,787.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Macy’s stock opened at $19.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 1.18. Macy’s, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.54 and a 52 week high of $23.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 2.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.11 and a 200-day moving average of $15.13.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Macy’s from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Citigroup upgraded Macy’s from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Macy’s from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Macy’s in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.45.

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications in the United States. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands.

