Mirabella Financial Services LLP Has $65,000 Stake in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP lessened its position in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA – Free Report) by 76.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,884 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP’s holdings in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima were worth $65,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RWC Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 167.8% during the 3rd quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 1,259,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,598,000 after acquiring an additional 789,477 shares during the period. abrdn plc increased its position in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 899,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,426,000 after purchasing an additional 220,200 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC increased its position in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC now owns 160,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 50,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,522,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,183,000 after purchasing an additional 126,571 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.07% of the company’s stock.

LOMA stock opened at $6.40 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.44. The stock has a market cap of $747.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.07 and a beta of 1.48. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima has a 1 year low of $5.64 and a 1 year high of $7.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Separately, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima from $7.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th.

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cement and its derivatives in Argentina. The company operates through Cement, Masonry Cement and Lime; Concrete; Railroad; Aggregates; and Others segments. It offers masonry cement, aggregates, ready-mix concrete, concrete, and lime to wholesale distributors, concrete producers, industrial customers, and others for use in the construction.

