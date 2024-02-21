Mirabella Financial Services LLP Makes New $225,000 Investment in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,377 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 74.7% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 418.5% during the second quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 389 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Bank of America cut shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, B. Riley Financial decreased their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Axcelis Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.43.

Axcelis Technologies Price Performance

Shares of ACLS stock opened at $111.91 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $127.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.13. The stock has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 15.06, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.69. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.28 and a 52-week high of $201.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 3.79.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $310.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.92 million. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 21.78% and a return on equity of 31.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 6.88 EPS for the current year.

Axcelis Technologies Company Profile



Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

Further Reading

