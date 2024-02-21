Mirabella Financial Services LLP Purchases New Stake in Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 32,565 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GGB. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Gerdau during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Gerdau during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in Gerdau during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Gerdau by 424.8% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 5,952 shares during the period. Finally, Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new stake in Gerdau during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Bank of America downgraded Gerdau from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $5.60 to $5.10 in a research note on Monday, November 20th.

Gerdau Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GGB opened at $4.31 on Wednesday. Gerdau S.A. has a 1-year low of $4.11 and a 1-year high of $6.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a PE ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.49 and its 200-day moving average is $4.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

About Gerdau

Gerdau SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer company. It operates through Brazil Business, North America Business, South America Business, and Special Steel Business divisions. The company provides semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles to the construction and manufacturing industries; drawn products comprising barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire mesh, nails, and clamps for manufacturing, construction, and agricultural industries; and special steel products used in auto parts, light and heavy vehicles, and agricultural machinery, as well as in the oil and gas, wind energy, machinery and equipment, mining and rail, and other markets.

