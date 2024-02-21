Mirabella Financial Services LLP Purchases New Stake in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 25,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Snap by 75.0% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Snap by 365.3% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 3,094 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Snap during the first quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Snap by 80.4% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,665 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.37% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
SNAP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Snap from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Snap from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Guggenheim raised Snap from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Snap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Snap from $9.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.70.
Snap Price Performance
SNAP stock opened at $10.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a current ratio of 4.39. Snap Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.86 and a 52 week high of $17.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.56 and its 200 day moving average is $12.24. The firm has a market cap of $18.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.19 and a beta of 1.28.
Insider Buying and Selling at Snap
In other news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 37,821 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.99, for a total value of $642,578.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,255,518 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $38,321,250.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 1,792 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.13, for a total transaction of $30,696.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 307,026 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,259,355.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 260,730 shares of company stock valued at $3,486,809 in the last quarter.
Snap Profile
Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.
