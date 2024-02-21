Mirabella Financial Services LLP Sells 4,963 Shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP lessened its stake in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Free Report) by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,450 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 4,963 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP’s holdings in SLM were worth $156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SLM. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in SLM by 967.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,923,491 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $39,818,000 after purchasing an additional 2,649,626 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SLM in the 4th quarter worth $41,054,000. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of SLM by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,530,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $83,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570,000 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of SLM by 1,097.1% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,524,886 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $18,892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of SLM by 550.1% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,346,900 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $21,981,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139,732 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised SLM from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised SLM from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on SLM from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price (up from $18.00) on shares of SLM in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on SLM from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.77.

SLM Price Performance

SLM stock opened at $20.26 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.99. The stock has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.16. SLM Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.81 and a fifty-two week high of $20.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $725.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $379.20 million. SLM had a return on equity of 36.86% and a net margin of 20.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.33) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that SLM Co. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SLM Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. SLM’s payout ratio is 18.33%.

SLM declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $650.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to reacquire up to 14.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other SLM news, EVP Donna F. Vieira sold 12,308 shares of SLM stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.27, for a total transaction of $249,483.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 126,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,564,155. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About SLM

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and interest-bearing omnibus accounts.

