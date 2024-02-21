Mirabella Financial Services LLP Sells 7,981 Shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP trimmed its position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 69.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,981 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IR. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,190,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,222,789,000 after purchasing an additional 627,146 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the 3rd quarter valued at about $412,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the 3rd quarter valued at about $296,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,970,000. Finally, Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 799,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,922,000 after purchasing an additional 175,831 shares during the last quarter. 94.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ingersoll Rand

In other news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total value of $934,570.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,253,957.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup boosted their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Ingersoll Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI downgraded Ingersoll Rand from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ingersoll Rand has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.00.

Ingersoll Rand Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of IR stock opened at $86.73 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.84 and a 1 year high of $92.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.65, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.43.

Ingersoll Rand Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.09%. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is 4.21%.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle, and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

