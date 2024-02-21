Mirabella Financial Services LLP Takes $215,000 Position in American States Water (NYSE:AWR)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in American States Water by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,608,581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $359,239,000 after acquiring an additional 51,731 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of American States Water by 16.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,572,789 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $291,218,000 after purchasing an additional 507,209 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of American States Water by 5.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,131,978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $100,622,000 after purchasing an additional 53,468 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of American States Water by 21.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 884,458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $69,589,000 after purchasing an additional 153,409 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of American States Water by 2.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 792,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $68,945,000 after purchasing an additional 21,943 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.67% of the company’s stock.

Get American States Water alerts:

American States Water Trading Down 0.1 %

AWR opened at $76.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.90. American States Water has a fifty-two week low of $73.83 and a fifty-two week high of $95.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 22.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $78.13 and its 200 day moving average is $80.33.

American States Water Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.81%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of American States Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 23rd.

View Our Latest Report on AWR

American States Water Company Profile

(Free Report)

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American States Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American States Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.