Mitie Group (LON:MTO) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $100.25

Mitie Group plc (LON:MTO – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 100.25 ($1.26) and traded as high as GBX 108 ($1.36). Mitie Group shares last traded at GBX 104 ($1.31), with a volume of 1,541,618 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 125 ($1.57) target price on shares of Mitie Group in a research report on Monday, November 6th.

Mitie Group Trading Up 0.5 %

Mitie Group Cuts Dividend

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 100.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 100.25. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,485.71, a P/E/G ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.61.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 14th were given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.94%. Mitie Group’s payout ratio is 4,285.71%.

Insider Transactions at Mitie Group

In other Mitie Group news, insider Phillip Bentley purchased 117,994 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 105 ($1.32) per share, with a total value of £123,893.70 ($155,998.11). In other Mitie Group news, insider Mary Reilly purchased 2,098 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 100 ($1.26) per share, with a total value of £2,098 ($2,641.65). Also, insider Phillip Bentley purchased 117,994 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 105 ($1.32) per share, with a total value of £123,893.70 ($155,998.11). In the last quarter, insiders acquired 120,392 shares of company stock valued at $12,615,670. Corporate insiders own 11.22% of the company’s stock.

Mitie Group Company Profile

Mitie Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides strategic outsourcing services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in eight segments: Business Services, Technical Services, Central Government & Defense (CG&D), Communities, Care & Custody, Landscapes, Waste, and Spain.

