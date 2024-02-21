Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Acquires 2,900 Shares of Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB – Free Report) by 9.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,884 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Gerdau were worth $162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Gerdau during the third quarter worth $110,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Gerdau by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,104,611 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,269,000 after buying an additional 137,101 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in Gerdau by 104.8% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 215,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after buying an additional 110,000 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new stake in Gerdau in the 3rd quarter valued at $151,000. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Gerdau during the 3rd quarter worth about $856,000. 2.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Bank of America lowered shares of Gerdau from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $5.60 to $5.10 in a research note on Monday, November 20th.

Gerdau stock opened at $4.31 on Wednesday. Gerdau S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $4.11 and a fifty-two week high of $6.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a PE ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.49 and its 200-day moving average is $4.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Gerdau SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer company. It operates through Brazil Business, North America Business, South America Business, and Special Steel Business divisions. The company provides semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles to the construction and manufacturing industries; drawn products comprising barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire mesh, nails, and clamps for manufacturing, construction, and agricultural industries; and special steel products used in auto parts, light and heavy vehicles, and agricultural machinery, as well as in the oil and gas, wind energy, machinery and equipment, mining and rail, and other markets.

