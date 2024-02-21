Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Acquires New Stake in Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in Enovis in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $905,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Enovis during the second quarter worth $5,573,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Enovis during the second quarter worth $532,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Enovis during the second quarter worth $1,211,000. Finally, FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Enovis in the second quarter valued at $3,016,000. Institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ENOV. William Blair began coverage on shares of Enovis in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Enovis from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Enovis from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Enovis in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of Enovis in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.86.

NYSE:ENOV opened at $59.59 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $57.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.64. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of -43.50 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Enovis Co. has a 1-year low of $43.04 and a 1-year high of $66.14.

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company focus on developing clinically differentiated solutions worldwide. It also manufacture and distributes medical devices which are used for reconstructive surgery, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy. The company operates through Prevention and Recovery, and Reconstructive segments.

