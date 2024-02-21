Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Boosts Stake in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC – Free Report) by 391.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,198 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Spirit Realty Capital were worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 3.2% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 9,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 9.3% in the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 23.1% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 5.2% in the second quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 17.0% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. 96.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Spirit Realty Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.91.

Spirit Realty Capital Stock Down 1.6 %

SRC stock opened at $42.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 1.35. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.22 and a 52 week high of $45.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Spirit Realty Capital Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.33%. This is an increase from Spirit Realty Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Spirit Realty Capital’s payout ratio is currently 153.14%.

About Spirit Realty Capital

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2023, our diverse portfolio consisted of 2,037 retail, industrial and other properties across 49 states, which were leased to 338 tenants operating in 37 industries.

