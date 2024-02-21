Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Grows Position in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Free Report) by 56.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,454 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Silicon Laboratories were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SLAB. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,703 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 72.5% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 5.3% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 17.3% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 821 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 31.7% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 507 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CEO Robert Matthew Johnson sold 3,679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.22, for a total transaction of $398,141.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,360,231. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Silicon Laboratories Stock Down 1.4 %
Shares of SLAB stock opened at $137.83 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $129.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.72. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.56 and a 1-year high of $184.26.
Silicon Laboratories Company Profile
Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the Internet of Things (IoT), including connected home and security, industrial automation and control, smart metering, smart lighting, commercial building automation, consumer electronics, asset tracking, and medical instrumentation.
