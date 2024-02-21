Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $234,000 Stock Holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 166 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FRT. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,481,079,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $728,764,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $80,342,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 62.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,330,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $162,432,000 after purchasing an additional 512,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 4.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,816,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $962,292,000 after purchasing an additional 351,320 shares in the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Federal Realty Investment Trust

In related news, COO Jeffrey S. Berkes sold 4,870 shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.86, for a total value of $461,968.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 65,470 shares in the company, valued at $6,210,484.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Jeffrey S. Berkes sold 4,870 shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.86, for a total value of $461,968.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 65,470 shares in the company, valued at $6,210,484.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Donald C. Wood sold 345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.91, for a total transaction of $34,468.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 209,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,907,066.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FRT has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $109.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $103.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.67.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE FRT opened at $99.41 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $85.27 and a 52 week high of $109.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $102.49 and its 200 day moving average is $97.20. The company has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.50, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.23.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.88). The firm had revenue of $291.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.05 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 20.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be issued a $1.09 dividend. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 155.71%.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Profile

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

