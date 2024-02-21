Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $257,000 Stake in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its position in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Free Report) by 43.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,768 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 85.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,419,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $730,979,000 after purchasing an additional 14,040,222 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Graphic Packaging during the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,432,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,911,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $218,669,000 after purchasing an additional 4,493,702 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 114.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,690,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $171,122,000 after acquiring an additional 4,111,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 75.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,459,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $203,770,000 after acquiring an additional 3,639,876 shares in the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GPK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Graphic Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Bank of America upgraded Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Graphic Packaging from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Graphic Packaging presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Graphic Packaging Stock Up 0.3 %

GPK opened at $24.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a PE ratio of 11.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 52 week low of $20.07 and a 52 week high of $27.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.17.

Graphic Packaging Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.10%.

Graphic Packaging Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

