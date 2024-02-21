Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $283,000 Stake in O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Free Report) by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,899 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,021 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in O-I Glass were worth $283,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 109.4% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in O-I Glass during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Quarry LP grew its position in O-I Glass by 499.3% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in O-I Glass during the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in O-I Glass during the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. 91.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE OI opened at $16.46 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. O-I Glass, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.56 and a twelve month high of $23.57. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.71 and its 200 day moving average is $16.44.

O-I Glass ( NYSE:OI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. O-I Glass had a positive return on equity of 24.90% and a negative net margin of 1.45%. O-I Glass’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on OI shares. UBS Group started coverage on O-I Glass in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on O-I Glass from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays increased their price target on O-I Glass from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Citigroup downgraded O-I Glass from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded O-I Glass from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.22.

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine.

