Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Makes New Investment in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 17,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in NU by 647.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,900,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,165,000 after acquiring an additional 47,554,011 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in NU by 114.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 65,740,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,563,000 after acquiring an additional 35,079,798 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in NU by 804.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,950,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,861,000 after acquiring an additional 22,192,009 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in NU by 31.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 72,973,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,353,000 after acquiring an additional 17,525,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in NU by 15.4% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 125,291,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,530,000 after acquiring an additional 16,737,962 shares in the last quarter. 53.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NU alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of NU from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of NU from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of NU from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.40.

NU Price Performance

NU stock opened at $10.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.22 billion, a PE ratio of 128.39 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 12-month low of $4.13 and a 12-month high of $10.49.

About NU

(Free Report)

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NU Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NU and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.