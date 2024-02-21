Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Raises Stake in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Free Report) by 27.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in ABM Industries were worth $295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in ABM Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,490,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of ABM Industries in the second quarter worth $899,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ABM Industries in the third quarter valued at $1,359,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in ABM Industries by 26.2% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 67,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,704,000 after acquiring an additional 14,029 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of ABM Industries in the second quarter worth about $426,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ABM opened at $40.44 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.36. ABM Industries Incorporated has a 52-week low of $37.61 and a 52-week high of $53.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

ABM Industries ( NYSE:ABM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 13th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 3.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. ABM Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 4th were issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. This is a positive change from ABM Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.75%.

In related news, COO Rene Jacobsen sold 6,341 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $288,515.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 52,849 shares in the company, valued at $2,404,629.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Rene Jacobsen sold 6,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $288,515.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 52,849 shares in the company, valued at $2,404,629.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott B. Salmirs sold 25,000 shares of ABM Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,250,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 326,690 shares in the company, valued at $16,334,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,107 shares of company stock worth $2,010,213 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ABM. StockNews.com downgraded ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 3rd. Truist Financial upped their target price on ABM Industries from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.20.

ABM Industries Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of integrated facility, infrastructure, and mobility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Business & Industry, Manufacturing & Distribution, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments.

