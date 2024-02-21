Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Takes $80,000 Position in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,987 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Old Republic International by 9.8% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 460,375 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,588,000 after buying an additional 41,179 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Old Republic International by 46.6% during the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 434,567 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,707,000 after purchasing an additional 138,137 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. lifted its position in shares of Old Republic International by 33.3% during the third quarter. Burney Co. now owns 136,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,683,000 after purchasing an additional 34,130 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in shares of Old Republic International by 15.9% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 629,929 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,970,000 after purchasing an additional 86,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Republic International during the third quarter worth about $393,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Old Republic International

In other news, SVP Carolyn Monroe sold 6,528 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.71, for a total value of $180,890.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $979,271.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Carolyn Monroe sold 6,528 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.71, for a total value of $180,890.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $979,271.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara Adachi purchased 1,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.60 per share, with a total value of $55,055.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $224,367. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Old Republic International Stock Down 0.4 %

ORI stock opened at $28.27 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.26. Old Republic International Co. has a fifty-two week low of $23.31 and a fifty-two week high of $30.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 0.81.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.03). Old Republic International had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 8.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Old Republic International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Old Republic International from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th.

Old Republic International Company Profile

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

