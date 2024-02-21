Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Takes Position in The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,073 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Andersons by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,650,640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $283,999,000 after purchasing an additional 120,906 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Andersons by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,870,779 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $120,110,000 after purchasing an additional 79,627 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Andersons by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,718,312 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $125,450,000 after purchasing an additional 19,633 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Andersons by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,237,728 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,629,000 after purchasing an additional 14,313 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Andersons by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 973,451 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,926,000 after purchasing an additional 255,347 shares during the period. 85.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Andersons alerts:

Andersons Price Performance

Andersons stock opened at $53.30 on Wednesday. The Andersons, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.69 and a 52-week high of $58.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.17 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Andersons Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. Andersons’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ANDE shares. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Andersons in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Andersons from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on ANDE

Insider Transactions at Andersons

In related news, CEO Patrick E. Bowe sold 4,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total value of $247,837.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,751,581.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Andersons news, CEO Patrick E. Bowe sold 10,040 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.96, for a total transaction of $551,798.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,347,605.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Patrick E. Bowe sold 4,406 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total transaction of $247,837.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,751,581.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,817 shares of company stock valued at $2,955,875 over the last 90 days. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Andersons

(Free Report)

The Andersons, Inc operates in trade, renewables, and plant nutrient sectors in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Trade, Renewables, and Plant Nutrient. The company's Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores commodities; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and origination services, as well as sells commodities, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, oats, and corn oil.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Andersons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andersons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.