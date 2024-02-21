Mobeus Income & Growth 2 VCT (LON:MIG) Declares GBX 6 Dividend

Mobeus Income & Growth 2 VCT (LON:MIG – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, February 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share on Friday, March 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 9.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of MIG opened at GBX 67 ($0.84) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £65.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -604.55 and a beta of 0.20. Mobeus Income & Growth 2 VCT has a fifty-two week low of GBX 62 ($0.78) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 79 ($0.99). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 65.02 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 65.43.

Mobeus Income & Growth 2 VCT Plc is a venture capital trust specializing in venture capital, private equity, management buyouts in the small to medium-sized unquoted and AIM listed companies operating in the Internet software and e-business, information technology, telecommunications, and media sectors.

