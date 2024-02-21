Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Position Increased by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) by 13.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,087,469 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 355,694 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 1.43% of Molson Coors Beverage worth $196,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 11,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 5,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage during the third quarter worth approximately $145,000. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 24.2% during the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 11,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 2,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 2,089.6% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,150,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,596,000 after purchasing an additional 2,052,384 shares during the period. 73.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Molson Coors Beverage

In related news, CFO Tracey Joubert sold 2,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.37, for a total transaction of $167,285.27. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,538 shares in the company, valued at $3,654,679.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.33.

Molson Coors Beverage Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TAP opened at $62.71 on Wednesday. Molson Coors Beverage has a twelve month low of $49.32 and a twelve month high of $70.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $13.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.59.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.07. Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 6.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. Molson Coors Beverage’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Molson Coors Beverage Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.44 dividend. This is an increase from Molson Coors Beverage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. Molson Coors Beverage’s payout ratio is presently 37.61%.

About Molson Coors Beverage

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, and ready to drink beverages. It provides its products under Aspall Cider, Blue Moon, Coors Original, Hop Valley brands, Leinenkugel's, Miller Genuine Draft, Molson Ultra, Sharp's, Staropramen, and Vizzy Hard Seltzer above premier brands; Bergenbier, Borsodi, Carling, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Jelen, Kamenitza, Miller Lite, Molson Canadian Lager, Molson Dry, Molson Export, and Niksicko, Ozujsko under the premium brands; and Branik, Icehouse, Keystone, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, and Steel Reserve under the economy brands.

Featured Articles

