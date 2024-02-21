Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Shares Acquired by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Free Report) by 133.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,130 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.19% of Morningstar worth $18,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Morningstar by 7,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 152 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Morningstar by 60.2% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Morningstar in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Morningstar by 55.2% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 194 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Morningstar in the second quarter valued at approximately $541,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Morningstar alerts:

Morningstar Stock Performance

Shares of MORN stock opened at $273.29 on Wednesday. Morningstar, Inc. has a one year low of $163.28 and a one year high of $289.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $278.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $257.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 165.63 and a beta of 1.14.

Morningstar Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th were given a dividend of $0.405 per share. This is a positive change from Morningstar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio is 98.18%.

In related news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 6,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.86, for a total transaction of $1,808,262.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 11,348,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,130,669,485.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Morningstar news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 6,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.86, for a total transaction of $1,808,262.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 11,348,762 shares in the company, valued at $3,130,669,485.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 8,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.94, for a total transaction of $2,481,528.42. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 10,899,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,007,667,908.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 52,717 shares of company stock valued at $14,656,721. Insiders own 39.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MORN. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Morningstar from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $320.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Morningstar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 27th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Morningstar

Morningstar Profile

(Free Report)

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Canada, Asia, Australia, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index; environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating, as well as indexes directly on its proprietary desktop or web-based software platforms, or through subscriptions, data feeds, and third-party distributors; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, private credit, and bank loans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Morningstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morningstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.