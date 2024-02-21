Multi-Metal Development (CVE:MLY) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.04

Shares of Multi-Metal Development Ltd. (CVE:MLY – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.04 and traded as low as C$0.04. Multi-Metal Development shares last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 139,000 shares trading hands.
Multi-Metal Development Stock Performance
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.04 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.65. The firm has a market capitalization of C$10.05 million, a PE ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.28.
About Multi-Metal Development
Multi-Metal Development Ltd., a mineral exploration and development company, focuses on identifying, acquiring, and developing natural resource opportunities in the United States, Austria, and Canada. The company explores for molybdenum, copper, silver, tungsten, zinc, germanium, lead, fluorite, cadmium, and rhenium deposits.
