Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $1.03 Million Stock Holdings in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,914 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 187 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $1,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SEDG. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 28.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,254 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 2.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,407 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 28.5% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,844 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 0.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 210,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $68,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares in the last quarter. 86.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SEDG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $215.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $186.00 to $128.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $111.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $166.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $108.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SolarEdge Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.50.

SolarEdge Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SEDG opened at $84.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.16. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.25 and a twelve month high of $339.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

SolarEdge Technologies Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates in Solar and All Other segments. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

