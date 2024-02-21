Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $1.13 Million Position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,517 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 158 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $1,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 123,919 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,351,000 after buying an additional 9,384 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $341,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 2,498 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 62.2% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,882 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,431,000 after buying an additional 4,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 358,772 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $73,398,000 after purchasing an additional 4,516 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntington Ingalls Industries alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HII. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $257.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Huntington Ingalls Industries presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.00.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Down 0.1 %

Huntington Ingalls Industries stock opened at $284.80 on Wednesday. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $188.51 and a 1-year high of $288.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $261.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $236.28.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The aerospace company reported $6.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.27 by $2.63. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 18.12%. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.07 EPS. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 16.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 30.41%.

Insider Activity at Huntington Ingalls Industries

In related news, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 2,176 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.31, for a total value of $592,546.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,872,675.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 2,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.31, for a total transaction of $592,546.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,872,675.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP D R. Wyatt sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.69, for a total transaction of $237,321.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,036,479. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.